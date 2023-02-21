Mohammed Kudus is a much better football player than Anthony - Dutch legend Van Basten

Dutch football legend Marco Van Basten has expressed his admiration for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus and says the midfielder is better than his former teammate Antony.

Kudus has been in fine form this season and has been praised for his exceptional performance for both club and country.

The Ajax and Holland legend claimed that Kudus is ‘much better’ than the Brazilian, who he described as ‘confused’.

With only three goals and no assists in the league, Antony's expensive move to the Premier League has not yet produced a goal total to match the enormous amount paid for him.

He has also received criticism for this decision-making at times, particularly for attempting absurd feats of talent when the Red Devils needed them most, with varying degrees of success.

Van Basten felt that Kudus is the more entertaining player, despite the Brazilian's ability to put on eye-catching flair displays.

“I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony,’ Van Basten said on Ziggo Sport on Monday evening.

“Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do!

“Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team.”

He added: “In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”