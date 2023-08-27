Mohammed Kudus is a 'terrific young talent' - West Ham boss David Moyes hails new signing

West Ham United manager David Moyes has heaped praise on Ghana star Mohammed Kudus after he completed his move to join the Hammers on Sunday.

The club confirmed that the 23-year-old has joined on a five-year deal despite interest from several top European clubs.

Moyes was excited about the new signing who was in sensational form for Ajax Amsterdam throughout the whole of last season and has equally been impressive in the new season already scoring four goals.

According to David Moyes, Mohammed Kudus is an incredible talent capable of improving the team.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager," Moyes said

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

Moyes further commended the board for managing to secure a much sought-after talent who attracted interest from big clubs in Europe.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”