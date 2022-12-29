"Mohammed Kudus is a victim of tactical experiments"- Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos

Former Ajax manager, Adriaan de Mos has offered Alfred Schreuder advise on how to the get the best out of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Aad de Mos believes the Black Stars attacking midfielder has been largely played out of position this season.

And according to the veteran manager, Kudus is best fit in the number 10 role where he can create and score as well.

“I think there is one position where he can work well. That is the position he also played in Ghana. This boy wants to work, move and get into the box with the ball. That's a nice thing, but he shouldn't be the victim of tactical experiments." he told SoccerNews.nl.

"It is now, as a false number 9. That boy does it, but he is not really. My advice is to set him up as 10 and leave Brobbey at 9. You get two good players in return," he added.

Kudus has been attracting interests from several club ahead of the winter transfer window, but de Mos has advised the Dutch champions against selling the midfielder.

“I would not sell Kudus. It will only increase in value if he gets the chance to play matches in a row at Ajax. If you don't have the confidence of a coach, it's very annoying for a player," he continued.

“He got the confidence in Ghana and then he is one of the most striking players of the World Cup,” De Mos adds. “He has already shown it at Ajax in matches against Liverpool and Rangers. Then he is always there and shows his best side.”