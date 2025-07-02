Mohammed Kudus is likely to leave West Ham - Former club scout Mick Brown

Former West Ham United chief scout Mick Brown has hinted that Mohammed Kudus is likely to leave the club this summer.

The Ghana international has been linked to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur despite signing a five-year deal with the Hammers with an option of another in August 2023.

The Blues are determined to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s squad despite reaching agreements for the likes of Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens in recent weeks.

The former scout, who has a wealth of experience in top-level player recruitment after over a decade at Manchester United during their most successful period, has insisted it is now unlikely that Kudus will remain at the London Stadium.

“It looks like Kudus will be leaving West Ham,” he told Football Insider.

“There’s been a lot of interest in him, but these clubs aren’t going to pay £80million for him.

“They’ll speak to West Ham to negotiate a lower fee, but I think it’s something they’re going to be open to because it will still be big money.

“I must be honest, I’ve got concerns about his consistency, and he didn’t have the best season.

“But these clubs will know that and they’ll think they know how to get the best out of him.

“Chelsea are the latest ones who are looking to make a move, and Tottenham are speaking to him too.

“With Chelsea, it feels like they can spend endless amounts of money and are prepared to do so.

“They’ve agreed a deal for Joao Pedro and they’re going after Jamie Gittens too, but from what I hear, they’re not going to stop there.

“Kudus has admirers at Stamford Bridge, and they still want to bring in attacking reinforcements.

“So, despite my concerns personally, these clubs are keen to bring him in, and his talent is pretty obvious for everybody to see if they can get the best out of him," he added.

In his first season in the Premier League, Mohammed Kudus scored 14 goals in all competitions with six assists to his credit. However, in the recently ended season, the 24-year-old scored five goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus is currently on holiday in Ghana.