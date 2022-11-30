"Mohammed Kudus is living his dream"- Arsenal legend Thierry Henry extols Ghana midfielder

Former France and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is full of praise for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus has been in outstanding form this season and has been Ghana's brightest spot at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ajax midfielder has scored two goals and provided an assist in two games at the tournament.

Before arriving in Qatar, Kudus had scored nine goals across all competitions for the Dutch champions including a belter against Liverpool. His strike against the English giants caught the attention of Henry who watch watch the game between the Reds and Ajax.

"He [Mohammed Kudus] came from the Academy Right to Dream from Ghana and he is living his dream," he told CBS Sports.

Ghana will rely on Kudus when the Black Stars face Uruguay in the final Group H game on Friday at the Al Janoub stadium.

The Black Stars need a win to make into the last 16 of the tournament.