Mohammed Kudus Joins the TECNO Family: A Dynamic Partnership Bringing Smart Technology to the Ghanaian Community

TECNO, a leading provider of innovative smartphones and smart AIoT accessories, proudly announces the signing of Ghanaian football sensation, Mohammed Kudus. This partnership reflects TECNO’s ongoing commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to Ghanaians while celebrating the achievements of local heroes.

Mohammed Kudus, a Ghanaian football sensation known globally for his exceptional talent and dedication on the football field, embodies the spirit of excellence, commitment to exceeding expectations, creativity, an eye for goal, and innovation that TECNO strives to deliver through its products. As a key player for both the Ghana national Blackstar team and his club, Kudus’ dynamic presence and inspirational journey resonate with TECNO’s brand values.

TECNO has established itself as a brand that understands and caters to the needs of its consumers. By collaborating with Mohammed Kudus, TECNO aims to further connect with the Ghanaian community, offering them affordable yet innovative and high-quality smartphones and smart AIoT devices that enhance their everyday lives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mohammed Kudus to the TECNO family,” said Mr. Lolon Lou, Brand Manager at TECNO. “His determination, talent, and passion for excellence align perfectly with our brand ethos. Together, we will continue to provide innovative solutions that empower Ghanaians and enrich their technological experiences.”

TECNO’s product range, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and other AIoT accessories, is designed to meet the diverse needs of its users. With features such as powerful processors, advanced cameras, and long-lasting batteries, TECNO devices ensure seamless connectivity and productivity.

“I am honored to join the TECNO family,” said Mohammed Kudus. “TECNO is a brand that resonates with my journey and values. I look forward to working together to inspire and empower Ghanaians through innovative technology.”

Together with Mohammed Kudus, TECNO Ghana is poised to connect with a wider audience and empower Ghanaians to embrace a smarter and more connected lifestyle.

About TECNO

TECNO is a leading global smartphone brand, committed to offering high-quality products with cutting-edge technology at competitive prices. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, TECNO has established itself as a trusted brand in the smartphone industry. The brand’s diverse product portfolio includes smartphones, smart wearables, smart home, and other AIoT accessories designed to enhance the digital lives of its users.