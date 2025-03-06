Mohammed Kudus leads Premier League in woodwork strikes amid tough season

Mohammed Kudus has endured a frustrating 2024-2025 campaign, with the West Ham United midfielder seeing more of his shots denied by the woodwork than any other player in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian international, who dazzled in his debut season with eight goals and six assists, has struggled to replicate that form, managing just three goals and one assist in 22 league matches.

However, his misfortune is evident in a remarkable statisticâ€”no player has hit the post or crossbar more times than Kudus, whose five efforts against the woodwork lead the league.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer shares the tally, while Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, and Mohamed Salah are among those who have been denied by the frame of the goal four times.

Kudus remains a crucial part of Ghana’s plans and is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.