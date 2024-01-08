Mohammed Kudus likes post hinting at West Ham interest in Bergwijn

West Ham United's summer signing, Mohammed Kudus, recently showed interest in the potential transfer of Steven Bergwijn to the club.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax and has been in impressive form with 10 goals and one assist in 24 Premier League games, liked an Instagram post suggesting that Bergwijn is contemplating his future.

West Ham's director of football, Tim Steidten, played a crucial role in bringing Kudus to the club. Now, it appears that manager David Moyes is considering adding another top-class attacker to the squad, with Bergwijn being a rumoured January transfer target.

The speculation surrounding West Ham's interest in Bergwijn began in November and has gained momentum recently. The 26-year-old Dutch winger, formerly with Tottenham, posted a picture on Instagram with a thinking cloud emoji, hinting at his contemplation about the future.

Kudus' like on the post further fueled speculation that the Ghanaian international would welcome his former Ajax teammate to the London Stadium.

Kudus and Bergwijn played together at Ajax last season, forming a productive partnership with a combined total of 23 goals and nine assists in 62 Eredivisie games. The potential reunion at West Ham seems to be desired by Kudus and could provide Moyes with additional attacking options.

Bergwijn, known for his versatility and direct playing style, can operate across the front line. Having moved from Tottenham to Ajax for £26 million, he has contributed eight goals and three assists in 20 games this season.

West Ham supporters are hopeful that Kudus' influence may sway Bergwijn towards joining the club, potentially strengthening their attacking force and positioning them as serious contenders this season.