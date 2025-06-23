Mohammed Kudus makes big career move ahead of busy transfer window, joins top agency

Ghana and West Ham United ace, Mohammed Kudus, has joined German agency ROOF ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been linked with several clubs including English giants Arsenal and Liverpool after two seasons in the Premier League.

Kudus' future at the London club remains a doubt but a move to a new club was stalled over his representation in recent transfer windows.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was previously represented by Jennifer Mendeleswitch, whom he parted ways with at the start of the 2024/25 season before his family briefly handled his affairs. Mendeleswitch brokered the deal that saw Kudus move to Ajax and later West Ham United.

His latest switch means the Ghana international could be making a move in the current transfer window as clubs interested in the player open negotiation with his new representatives.

ROOF agency based in Germany represent several top players including Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk and Kai Harvetz of Arsenal. Ernest Nuamah is the other Ghanaian on the agency's books.

Kudus has shone in the Premier League since joining West Ham United in the 2023/24 campaign, where he enjoyed a remarkable debut season, contributing 20 goals across all competitions.

However, in the just-ended campaign, Kudus laboured to replicate his previous form, scoring only five Premier League goals.

Despite his struggles, the former FC Nordsjaelland star managed to convince his suitors with his qualities.