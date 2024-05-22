Mohammed Kudus misses out on Goal of the season nomination despite stunning bicycle kick against City

Mohammed Kudus' spectacular overhead kick against Manchester City on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League was not included in the top 10 goals in contention for the Goal of the Season award.

Manchester City were up by two goals thanks to Phil Foden's brace in the opening 20 minutes but Kudus seemed to keep the game alive for the Hammers with the sensational strike which halved the deficit before halftime.

Despite Manchester City restoring their lead and eventually winning 3-1 to be crowned champions for a record fourth consecutive time, Mohammed Kudus made the headlines.

However, the West Ham Star's goal was not included. In addition to the goal against Manchester City, the Black Stars attacker had scored a brilliant overhead against Brentford.

Despite the disappointment t the 23-year-old has already impressed in his debut season for West Ham United with eight league goals and six assists.

List of goals nominated for the Goal of The Season award:

Kaoru Mitoma v Wolves Bruno Fernandes v Burnley Saman Ghoddos v Burnley Alejandro Garnacho v Everton Alexis Mac Allister v Fulham Oscar Bobb v Newcastle Kobbie Mainoo v Wolves Marcus Rashford v Man City Cole Palmer v Everton Moises Caicedo v Bournemouth