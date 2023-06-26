Mohammed Kudus named Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been voted the 2023 Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards held in Accra on Sunday, June 25.

The Ajax midfielder beats off competition from KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil and RC Lens star Abdul Samed Salis to win the coveted award.

Kudus enjoyed a stellar campaign for both club and country in the year in retrospect.

The 22-year-old was Ghana's best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring two goals and providing an assist in three matches.

He also played a key role in Ajax's campaign last season, scoring 18 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

His outstanding performances has seen him pop up on the radar of several clubs including English giants Chelsea and German outfit Borussia Dortmund.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Brighton and Hove Albion are seriously preparing a bid for the Ghana international this summer.

Kudus joined Ajax in 2020 from FC Nordsjaelland and has two years remaining on his current deal.