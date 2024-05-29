GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus named in Best African XI team this season

Published on: 29 May 2024
West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the best African XI team for the 2023/24 season by French media outlet CANAL Plus Sport. 

The Ghana international took the English Premier League by storm in his first season with the Hammers, scoring 8 goals and delivering five assists in his first campaign.

Kudus was also one of the best players in the Europa League, netting five goals including an incredible solo against Freiburg in the round of 16 of the competition.

The talented attacking midfielder is joined by Atalanta's Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman as well as Gabon captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Bayer Leverkusen duo Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou also made the team alongside Achraf Hakimi of PSG and Pape Matar Sarr of Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ronwen Williams of South Africa is the only player based on the continent to make the team while Chancel Mbemba and Serhou Guirassy fill the remaining spots.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, goalkeepers Yassine Bounou and Eduoard Mendy could not make the team.

Below is the full squad: 

