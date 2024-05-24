Mohammed Kudus named in Europa League Team of the Season

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Europa League Team of the Season by WhoScored.

The West Ham United midfielder impressed in his first season with the Hammers in the European competition, scoring five goals as the London club reached the quarter-finals.

Kudus scored an incredible solo goal in the 5-0 thrashing of Freiburg, a strike which will be considered a goal-of-the-season contender.

His first goal for the Hammers was in the competition against Backa Topola.

Joining Kudus in the Team of the Season are Atalanta trio Ademola Lookman, Mateo Ruggeri and Berat Djimsiti.

Olympique Marseille's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Cody Gakpo of Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen duo Exequiel Palacious and Florian Wirtz also made the squad.

AS Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar and Doan Ritsu of Freiburg complete the Team of the Season.

Kudus joined West Ham United last summer from Ajax, scoring a hat-trick in his final match for the Dutch club in the Europa League qualifiers against Ludogorets.

Below is the Team of the Season