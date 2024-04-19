Mohammed Kudus named in Europa League Team of the Week despite West Ham exit

Despite West Ham United's elimination from the Europa League, Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has earned recognition for his standout performance in the competition.

Kudus, 23, was included in the Europa League Team of the Week following his impressive display in West Ham's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the quarter-final second-leg fixture.

Although the Hammers were knocked out after failing to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg, Kudus stood out with his contributions on the field.

The attacking midfielder created three chances during the match, the most by any player on the pitch, and completed four successful dribbles, showcasing his skill and creativity.

Despite Michail Antonio giving West Ham an early lead in the 13th minute, they couldn't maintain their advantage and conceded a late equalizer from Jeremie Frimpong in the 89th minute.

With their Europa League campaign concluded, West Ham will now turn their focus to the Premier League, where they are set to face Crystal Palace.