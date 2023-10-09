GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Mohammed Kudus named Man of the Match in West Ham's draw against Newcastle United

Published on: 09 October 2023
Mohammed Kudus named Man of the Match in West Ham's draw against Newcastle United

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been voted Man of the Match after his late heroics salvaged a point for West Ham United in the game against Newcastle United. 

The Black Stars midfielder climbed off the bench with 15 minutes remaining to score the equalizer at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus pulled 64.6% of votes to beat Lucas Paqueta, Emerson Palmieri and Tomas Soucek to the award.

This is the third time Kudus is winning the Man of the Match award, having twice scooped it in his two Europa League games.

The former Ajax midfielder's goal was his first in the English Premier League and his third for West Ham United since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game, it was West Ham who broke the deadlock through Tomas Soucek after eight minutes.

Alexander Isak scored twice after the break to hand the Magpies the lead but Kudus responded with two minutes left.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more