Mohammed Kudus named Man of the Match in West Ham's draw against Newcastle United

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been voted Man of the Match after his late heroics salvaged a point for West Ham United in the game against Newcastle United.

The Black Stars midfielder climbed off the bench with 15 minutes remaining to score the equalizer at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus pulled 64.6% of votes to beat Lucas Paqueta, Emerson Palmieri and Tomas Soucek to the award.

This is the third time Kudus is winning the Man of the Match award, having twice scooped it in his two Europa League games.

The former Ajax midfielder's goal was his first in the English Premier League and his third for West Ham United since joining the club in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game, it was West Ham who broke the deadlock through Tomas Soucek after eight minutes.

Alexander Isak scored twice after the break to hand the Magpies the lead but Kudus responded with two minutes left.