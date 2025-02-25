Mohammed Kudus names first injury at Ajax as biggest career setback

Mohammed Kudus says his first injury at Ajax is the 'biggest' setback he has faced in his career so far.

Having joined Ajax from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, the Ghana international became a livewire for the club due to his impressive performances in the Dutch Eredivisie.

In his first Champions League game against Liverpool at the Johann Cruyff Arena, Kudus suffered an injury which kept him out for three months.

In an interview with Rising Ballers, the Ghana international described that moment as his biggest low since he started his career.

"I would say my first injury [is my biggest career setback]," the West Ham United attacker said.

"I had just joined Ajax, and I was playing well. It was my debut in the Champions League against Liverpool, ten minutes into the game I tore my meniscus and I was out for 3-4 months.

"This was a big blow. It was one of the things I had been working towards my whole life, then getting hit like this was hard."

Kudus seasons later played against the Premier League side and scored against them at Anfield.

"When I returned, I played in the Champions League and played against Liverpool again and scored. It brought back memories of all the hard work paying off was nice," he added.

During his three-year stay at Ajax, Kudus scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 87 appearances across all competitions for the first team before his switch to the Premier League.