Mohammed Kudus names Jay Jay Okocha as greatest African footballer

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has named Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha as his greatest African footballer of all time, drawing parallels between Okocha's style of play and his own.

Kudus, currently plying his trade with West Ham United, praised Okocha for his exceptional skills and entertainment value on the pitch. Okocha's illustrious career includes numerous achievements such as winning the Goal of the Year award in Germany in 1993, multiple Nigerian Footballer of the Year titles, and being named the BBC African Footballer of the Year twice.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kudus expressed his admiration for Okocha, emphasising the lasting impact of his creative flair and ability to entertain fans. He highlighted Okocha's unique style of play as a source of inspiration for him as a young footballer.

“I will say Jay Jay Okocha. I will say explaining from my lens how I see creative players and entertain. That can never be washed away and the fans can never forget that,” Kudus told Sky Sports.

Despite joining West Ham United last summer, Kudus has quickly established himself as a crucial player for David Moyes' side.

With stellar performances throughout the season, Kudus has garnered attention for his impressive contributions on the pitch. In his debut season, the midfielder has netted an impressive 13 goals in 38 appearances, solidifying his role as a key player for the club.

Not only has Kudus emerged as the top-scoring Ghanaian for West Ham, but he has also earned accolades such as winning the goal of the month award for his remarkable solo effort during their Europa League round of 16 clash against Freiburg.