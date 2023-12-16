Mohammed Kudus names legend he would have loved as a teammate

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has picked Nigerian legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha as the former player he would have loved to play alongside.

The Ghana international disclosed that he likes players who entertain the fans with their skills.

Okocha is revered globally for his abilities with the ball and is widely regarded as one of the most skillful footballers of all time.

"Jay Joy Okocha," he replied when asked about a legend he would have loved to play with. "I like players who like to entertain fans and you know make them enjoy the game," he added.

Kudus is enjoying a blistering start to his career in England, netting his seventh goal of the campaign in the 2-0 win over Freiburg on Thursday.

The 23-year-old was named in the Africa Best XI at the CAF Awards on Monday following an outstanding year with Ajax, Ghana and West Ham.