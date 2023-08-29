Mohammed Kudus names Lucas Paquetá as favourite West Ham player

Newly signed West Ham player Mohammed Kudus has revealed his admiration for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá, dubbing him his favourite player within the Hammers' ranks.

Kudus, who recently secured a five-year contract transfer from Ajax, didn't hesitate in singling out Paquetá during a sit-down interview.

Kudus's choice of Paquetá as his favourite player doesn't come as a surprise, as both players share similar profiles on the field. They are both left-footed players known for their ability to take on defenders and contribute to the scoreboard.

The Ghana midfielder's recent outstanding performance, which included a European hat-trick, showcased his prowess as he played a crucial role in Ajax's resounding victory over Ludogorets during the Europa League play-offs.

Kudus's productivity in front of the goal was particularly pronounced last season, as he operated in a false nine position. Throughout the season, he impressively netted 18 goals for Ajax across various competitions.

With Kudus now a part of West Ham, fans of the club are excited to see how his style of play, reminiscent of his favourite player Paquetá, will further bolster the team's midfield and attacking capabilities.

Kudus could make his West Ham debut on Friday against Luton Town in the Premier League.