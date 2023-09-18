GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus needs time to settle at West Ham United - David Moyes

Published on: 18 September 2023
West Ham United manager David Moyes has acknowledged that Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus needs time to settle into his new club.

Kudus made his second appearance for West Ham over the weekend, coming on as a second-half substitute during the match against Manchester City.

Despite the Hammers taking an early lead with a goal from James Ward Prowse, they ultimately suffered a 3-1 defeat to the league leaders. However, Kudus' performance in the match was seen as promising.

When asked about his thoughts on the 23-year-old's performance after the game, Moyes stated, "We might need to wait a little bit more time for Dinos and Mo (Kudus) to get settled in."

Kudus joined West Ham United during the summer transfer window from Ajax in a deal worth £34 million.

The talented attacker signed a five-year contract with the option of an additional year, and Moyes believes that, with time, Kudus will fully acclimatize to the team and the Premier League.

