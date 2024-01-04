GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus nominated for EPL Player of the Month

Published on: 04 January 2024
Mohammed Kudus nominated for EPL Player of the Month

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month for December.

The Black Stars forward enjoyed an outstanding month, playing six games and scoring four times as the Hammers moved to sixth place in the league.

Kudus was inspiring in victories over Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspurs, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Ghana international will face competition from Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold, Matheus Cunha of Wolves and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace.

Other players in contention for the award are Bournemouth duo Marcos Senesi and Dominic Solanke, as well as Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Kudus joined West Ham United in the summer transfer window from Ajax Amsterdam and has since been one of the best signings of the summer.

 

 

