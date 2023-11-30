Mohammed Kudus nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for November's 2023 Budweiser English Premier League Goal of the Month, alongside seven other players who scored impressive goals.

Kudus' superb bicycle kick for West Ham United in their 3-2 defeat to Brentford has been recognized as one of the top goals of the month, showcasing his exceptional skill and technique.

The Black Stars poster boy faces stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, who also made the shortlist.

The full shortlist of nominees for the award includes:

Mohammed Kudus (Brentford 3-2 West Ham)

Cameron Archer (Sheff Utd 2-1 Wolves)

Pablo Sarabia (Wolves 2-1 Spurs)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal 3-1 Burnley)

Simon Adingra (Brighton 1-1 Sheff Utd)

Raheem Sterling (Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea)

Michael Olise (Luton 2-1 Crystal Palace)

Alejandro Garnacho (Everton 0-3 Man Utd)

Fans can vote for their favourite goal on the official English Premier League website until December 7th, with the winner being announced shortly after.

This recognition is a testament to Kudus' growing reputation as a talented footballer, and we wish him the best of luck in winning the award!