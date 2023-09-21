GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus opens West Ham United scoring account

Published on: 21 September 2023
Mohammed Kudus opens West Ham United scoring account
Mohammed Kudus has scored his first goal for West Ham United

Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal for West Ham United on Thursday, 21 September 2023, against Serbian side Backa Topola in their Europa League Group A opener.

The Ghana international met Ward-Prowse’s corner into the box and his header went into the bottom corner.

His first goal since joining the English Premier League outfit this summer put West Ham ahead 2-1 on the score board.

Kudus played a role in the club’s first goal-an equalizer- when he forced Nemanja Petrovic to direct a cross into his own net.

Backa Topola had taken the lead in the 45th minute through Petar Stanic.

Tomas Soucek climbed off the bench to score the third goal for the Hammers who made a winning start to their campaign.

 

