GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Mohammed Kudus picks between Messi and Ronaldo, prefers to win AFCON over UCL

Published on: 13 January 2024
Mohammed Kudus picks between Messi and Ronaldo, prefers to win AFCON over UCL

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is the latest to answer quick-fire questions on GOAL's social media channels. 

The West Ham star was asked to pick between some of the greatest footballers in the world, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also chose between winning the Africa Cup of Nations and the UEFA Champions League while explaining he'd better be intelligent than have good looks.

"Messi," he answered when asked to choose between the Argentine and Ronaldo.

Ronaldinho, Henry and Eto'o were also selected ahead of Neymar, Mbappe and Drogba respectively before adding he would prefer fighting a bear over a shark.

The 23-year-old is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars team.

Ghana have been drawn in Group B alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Kudus is making his first appearance at the continental championship.

Watch video below:

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more