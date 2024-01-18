Mohammed Kudus picks up MOTM after brace against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus was named Man of the Match after scoring a sensational brace in Ghana's thrilling 2-2 draw against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kudus made a triumphant return to the starting lineup following a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the team's first game, and he certainly made his presence felt.

The West Ham United attacker opened the scoring for Ghana in first-half added time thanks to an accurate long-range effort assisted by Abdul Salis Samed.

However, Egypt fought back strongly, capitalizing on a defensive mistake by Inaki Williams to level the score through Omar Marmoush in the 69th minute.

Undeterred, Kudus continued to shine, restoring Ghana's lead just three minutes later with a sublime finish from the edge of the penalty area. The ball took a slight deflection en route to the net, leaving Egyptian goalkeeper Mohammed El Shenawy with no chance.

Despite Kudus' heroics, Egypt refused to back down, and they managed to grab another equalizer through Trezeguet Mostafa Mohammed in the 73rd minute.

The pulsating encounter ultimately ended 2-2, leaving both teams with a share of the spoils.

With only one point from their first two matches, Ghana must now beat Mozambique in their final Group B fixture on Monday, January 22, to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.