Mohammed Kudus praises Paqueta's impact after West Ham's victory over Man United

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed admiration for Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta after their crucial 2-0 home win against Manchester United on Saturday.

Kudus, who scored his sixth Premier League goal in the match, highlighted the positive partnership with Paqueta, emphasising the Brazilian's vision and passing ability.

The duo combined yet again in Saturday’s match, with Paqueta assisting Kudus’ brilliant goal. It was the third time the duo had combined for a goal as the Brazilian set up Kudus’ two goals in last week’s home win against Wolves.

"His [Lucas Paqueta] vision and passing ability, when he gets the ball I just need to run and he will find me. I admire a lot from him," Kudus told TNT Sports in a post-match interview.

Since his £38 million move from Dutch Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax to West Ham United in the last summer transfer window, Kudus has made a significant impact.

With 10 goals and an assist in 17 starts across all competitions, he has become a key contributor for the team.

Meanwhile, Kudus is expected to be a vital part of Ghana’s final squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next month.