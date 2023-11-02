Mohammed Kudus praises West Ham teammate Nayef Aguerd for wonderful assist in Arsenal win

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has thanked teammate Nayef Aguerd for his perfectly calculated pass which resulted in West Ham's second goal against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Moroccan's long range pass found Kudus in the box, with the Black Stars midfielder's first touch beating Oleksandr Zinchenko before slotting home to double the Hammers advantage.

An early own goal from Ben White and a Jarrod Bowen strike ensured West Ham eliminated Arsenal from the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win. Martin Odergaard scored late to pull one back for the Gunners.

“The pass was so good that I didn’t have to do much because it almost ended up being in the box, so I had to just take my touch inside and shoot, so thanks to Nayef for that wonderful pass!” he said after the game," said Kudus in a post-match presser.

“As forward players, you want to get the ball in the net and you also want to entertain the fans, so that’s what I’m here to do. Thanks to the fans for their support. It’s been amazing, and even when it’s not going well, they are still pushing and giving us energy.

“From the start of the competition, we’ve been dreaming because winning a title is part of it. We don’t know who we’ll get, but we’ll take it one step at a time and game-by-game.

“This is a very good boost for the game coming up at the weekend.”