Mohammed Kudus praises West Ham training efforts after win over Arsenal

Ghana attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, highlighted the impact of their rigorous training at West Ham United on their match performances.

Kudus made these comments following their impressive 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kudus played a pivotal role in the win, scoring the second goal that helped the Hammers secure a spot in the quarterfinals and set up a clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, he acknowledged that West Ham United had prepared for Arsenal's ball possession advantage, saying, "We've been putting a lot of effort into it in training, so it was good to see it work. There is a new game coming up, and we will put this one aside and focus on the weekend."

The match began with David Moyes' side taking the lead 16 minutes into the game when Ben White unintentionally turned the ball into his net following a corner kick.

Kudus showcased his skills with a sublime first touch to control a lobbed pass from Nayef Aguerd before slotting the ball into the left bottom corner of the net in the 50th minute.

Jarrod Bowen sealed the win with a stunning effort at the hour mark, while Martin Odegaard managed to score a consolation for Arsenal in stoppage time.

Kudus has been making his mark at West Ham, scoring his fourth goal since his transfer from Dutch giants Ajax for over 40 million euros during the summer transfer window. His contributions have certainly made an impact on the team's success.