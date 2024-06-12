Mohammed Kudus ranked second most expensive African Player in the world

Ghanaian football sensation Mohammed Kudus has been ranked the second most valuable African player globally at the end of the 2023/24 football season, according to CIES Football Observatory.

Kudus, who was signed by West Ham United for â‚¬44.5 million last summer, is now valued at an impressive â‚¬89.6 million. This significant increase in value places him just behind Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who tops the list with a valuation of â‚¬99.3 million.

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface follows closely with a value of â‚¬86.5 million completing a top three.

The 23-year-old Black Stars midfielder made a high-profile move to West Ham United from Dutch giants Ajax after making a name for himself in the Eredivisie as one of the league's top talents.

In his debut season at West Ham, Kudus delivered outstanding performances that quickly endeared him to the fans and established him as one of the most exciting young talents in the English Premier League. He scored eight goals and provided six assists, significantly contributing to his team's success and boosting his market value.

Kudus’ remarkable rise in valuation underscores his development and potential, highlighting his status as one of Africa's brightest football prospects.

His performances continue to attract attention from top clubs and football enthusiasts worldwide, marking him as a player to watch in the coming years.