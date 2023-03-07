Mohammed Kudus rates 2022/23 season as his best

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has labelled the 2022/23 football season as his best yet, as he continues to impress with his performances for Dutch giants Ajax.

The 22-year-old versatile attacker has scored 17 goals and provided 4 assists in all competitions this season, earning high praise from fans and pundits alike.

Despite his individual accolades, Kudus remains focused on team success and insists that his achievements will only truly count if Ajax wins the Dutch Eredivisie and Dutch Cup.

In an interview with Ajax TV, Kudus said, "I think compared to previous seasons this has been my best but I’m not where I want to be yet. The goal is to win the cup and the league, and until I achieve that, I haven’t done anything yet. So, there is more coming, more work to be done.”

Kudus' dedication to team success has not gone unnoticed, with his performances attracting interest from several clubs, with a potential reunion with former manager Erik ten Hag at Bayern Munich being the most talked-about possibility.

Ajax fans will be hoping that Kudus continues his fine form and helps the team achieve their goals this season, as they look to win both the Dutch Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup.