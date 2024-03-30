Mohammed Kudus reaches Premier League double figures in goal contribution for West Ham 

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has achieved a significant milestone in the Premier League by reaching double figures in goal contribution during Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.

Despite Kudus's impressive performance, West Ham faced a 4-3 defeat at St. James' Park.

The 23-year-old showcased his attacking prowess by scoring West Ham's second goal of the match, adding to his growing tally of goal involvements. Kudus's goal came just before halftime, putting the Hammers in front after Michail Antonio had earlier restored parity following Alexander Isak's opener from the penalty spot.

Kudus continued to shine as he set up Jarrod Bowen to extend West Ham's lead in the 48th minute, further showcasing his versatility and impact in the team's attacking play.

However, Newcastle United mounted a formidable comeback, with Isak converting another penalty and assisting Harvey Barnes to level the score at 3-3. Barnes ultimately sealed the victory for Newcastle in the 90th minute, stunning the visitors.

Despite the disappointing result for West Ham, Kudus's goal and assist in the match marked his 11th goal contribution in the Premier League alone.

This remarkable feat underscores Kudus's importance to the team and his consistent impact in front of goal throughout the season.

Interestingly, Kudus's first Premier League goal also came against Newcastle United in the reverse fixture, where his goal secured a crucial 2-2 draw for West Ham.

As Kudus continues to excel on the pitch, his contributions remain integral to West Ham's aspirations in the Premier League.