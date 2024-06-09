GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mohammed Kudus reaffirms commitment to lead Ghana to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Published on: 09 June 2024
Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus has reiterated his determination to help the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the Black Stars' recent 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako, Ghana's chances of qualification have been revived.

The group remains tightly contested, with Ghana, Madagascar, and Comoros tied on six points.

During a press conference on Sunday, Kudus emphasized the team's ultimate goal:

"The belief has always been there. We all want to go to the World Cup; that's our ultimate goal. It doesn't matter how we get it."

The West Ham United star acknowledged the challenges that come with achieving this goal, saying:

"Our coach has his tactics, but sometimes the game gets tougher. We just have to do our best and get the results."

Kudus is expected to play a crucial role in the Black Stars' upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will tackle the Central African Republic in a crunchy fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday night with kick-off at 7:00 pm GMT.

Ghana could move to the top spot on the Group I standings with a victory over the Wild Beasts.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

