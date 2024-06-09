Mohammed Kudus reaffirms commitment to lead Ghana to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Ghana superstar Mohammed Kudus has reiterated his determination to help the Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the Black Stars' recent 2-1 victory against Mali in Bamako, Ghana's chances of qualification have been revived.

The group remains tightly contested, with Ghana, Madagascar, and Comoros tied on six points.

During a press conference on Sunday, Kudus emphasized the team's ultimate goal:

"The belief has always been there. We all want to go to the World Cup; that's our ultimate goal. It doesn't matter how we get it."

The West Ham United star acknowledged the challenges that come with achieving this goal, saying:

"Our coach has his tactics, but sometimes the game gets tougher. We just have to do our best and get the results."

Kudus is expected to play a crucial role in the Black Stars' upcoming match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will tackle the Central African Republic in a crunchy fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday night with kick-off at 7:00 pm GMT.

Ghana could move to the top spot on the Group I standings with a victory over the Wild Beasts.