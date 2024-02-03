Mohammed Kudus reaffirms unwavering commitment to excellence

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has reiterated his commitment to excellence on the football pitch, regardless of the context or opposition.

In a recent interview following West Ham's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League, Kudus stressed that his motivation remains steadfast every time he steps onto the field.

After missing four games due to his participation in the AFCON 2023, Kudus made an impactful return to the pitch, earning a penalty kick that was successfully converted by James Ward-Prowse to level the score.

Despite his impressive performance, Kudus expressed regret that his efforts were not sufficient to help Ghana advance beyond the group stages of the AFCON.

With 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham since joining the club last summer, Kudus has demonstrated his ability to perform consistently at a high level.

His dedication to continuous improvement and passion for the sport are evident in his play, making him a valuable asset to both his club and country.

In his own words, Kudus asserted, "Every time I step onto the pitch, my motivation remains consistent. Regardless of the location or competition, my focus is unwavering to continually improve in every game."

Kudus was one of Ghana's best players in Ivory Coast, scoring two goals and being man of the match in two games.