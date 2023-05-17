Mohammed Kudus records impressive statistics in Ajax win over Groningen

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus put on an excellent performance in Ajax's 3-1 victory over Groningen on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ghanaian midfielder showcased his talent with 67 touches and 39 successful passes, contributing to his team's attacking movements. He also displayed physical prowess by winning 8 ground duels and drawing 4 fouls from the opposition. Overall, Kudus played a crucial role in Ajax's triumph.

Kudus showcased his exceptional vision and creativity on the field, orchestrating opportunities for his teammates with his keen awareness. He displayed remarkable precision in his long passing, delivering three accurate long-range balls to initiate dangerous attacking moves.

Demonstrating his agility and technical skill, Kudus successfully completed three out of four dribbles, effortlessly maneuvering past opponents.

In the attacking phase, Kudus proved to be a vital presence, consistently creating opportunities for his team. He contributed with one key pass, unlocking defenses and setting up scoring chances for his teammates.

His impact extended beyond playmaking as he actively participated in a significant scoring opportunity, further solidifying his influence on the outcome of the match.

Notably, Kudus added to his contributions by providing an assist, underscoring his value and effectiveness in the team's success.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined in recent weeks due to injury but has finally reintroduced himself with that top display.