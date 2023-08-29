Mohammed Kudus reflects on football origins as he joins West Ham

New West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus has shared insights into the early days of his football journey after completing his move to the Premier League from Dutch giants Ajax.

Kudus revealed that his introduction to football took place during his school days when he discovered his passion for the sport. He highlighted Strong Tower as one of the prominent clubs in his local area that played a significant role in his formative years.

During his inaugural interview as a West Ham player, Kudus spoke about his roots with Strong Tower: "Normally in Ghana, we have communities in our cities that played like a league, but of course, it's a different level and stuff like that."

"Strong Tower is a club where I grew up in my town and was one of the biggest clubs there. So I started from school, then I got picked up to the Strong Tower team and that's when everything became serious in my football career. I was 10 years old," he recounted.

Kudus signed a five-year contract for West Ham after the club paid for a fee of 43 million euros to Ajax.