Mohammed Kudus reflects on 'incredible' debut season with West Ham

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight with his maiden Premier League season, describing it as "incredible."

The 23-year-old joined West Ham from Ajax in the summer, arriving in a deal worth over 40 million euros.

After featuring in 33 Premier League games, Kudus recorded an impressive tally of 14 goal involvements, comprising eight goals and six assists.

Overall, he contributed to 20 goals across all competitions for the East London outfit, registering 14 strikes and six assists.

Kudus concluded the season in style scoring a stunning overhead kick in West Ham's 3-1 defeat at eventual champions Manchester City.

Speaking to the club after the match, Kudus lauded the supporters for their exceptional backing.

"It has been incredible playing under their voices, sounds, and energy because they play a big part in the game," he said.

With the successful completion of his first season, Kudus is now preparing to reunite with the Ghanaian national team for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central Africa Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively.