GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Mohammed Kudus reflects on the pressures of fame

Published on: 25 February 2025
Mohammed Kudus reflects on the pressures of fame

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has admitted that if he could advise his younger self, he would tell him to “Don’t be famous.”

In an exclusive interview with Rising Ballers, the Ghanaian attacker opened up about the challenges of fame, emphasising its double-edged nature.

“It’s good to have the numbers and the fansâ€¦ but sometimes it’s just too much to carry on so much opinions and talking about who you are,” he said.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form since joining West Ham, scoring 17 goals and providing 8 assists in 69 appearances.

Despite his rising profile, Kudus remains wary of the weight that comes with public recognition. While he acknowledges that a large following can help amplify social issues, he believes fame also brings constant scrutiny.

Kudus’ perspective offers a rare insight into the realities of professional football, where pressure and expectations can often overshadow personal well-being.

Meanwhile, Kudus recently played a pivotal role in West Ham United’s impressive 1-0 victory over Arsenal, dealing a major blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Ghanaian midfielder was a constant threat, using his pace and skill to trouble Arsenal’s defence throughout the game.

Kudus was instrumental in the decisive moment of the match, forcing a crucial error from Arsenal substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 70th minute.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more