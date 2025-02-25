Mohammed Kudus reflects on the pressures of fame

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has admitted that if he could advise his younger self, he would tell him to “Don’t be famous.”

In an exclusive interview with Rising Ballers, the Ghanaian attacker opened up about the challenges of fame, emphasising its double-edged nature.

“It’s good to have the numbers and the fansâ€¦ but sometimes it’s just too much to carry on so much opinions and talking about who you are,” he said.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form since joining West Ham, scoring 17 goals and providing 8 assists in 69 appearances.

Despite his rising profile, Kudus remains wary of the weight that comes with public recognition. While he acknowledges that a large following can help amplify social issues, he believes fame also brings constant scrutiny.

Kudus’ perspective offers a rare insight into the realities of professional football, where pressure and expectations can often overshadow personal well-being.

Meanwhile, Kudus recently played a pivotal role in West Ham United’s impressive 1-0 victory over Arsenal, dealing a major blow to the Gunners’ title hopes.

The Ghanaian midfielder was a constant threat, using his pace and skill to trouble Arsenal’s defence throughout the game.

Kudus was instrumental in the decisive moment of the match, forcing a crucial error from Arsenal substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 70th minute.