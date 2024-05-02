Mohammed Kudus' release clause gives West Ham fans time to enjoy Ghanaian

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emerged as a transfer target for English giants Liverpool following his impressive run of form since moving to West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has already netted 13 goals across all competitions and provided six assists as a West Ham player.

Last Sunday, he became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to have registered over 100 successful take-ons.

His stock has risen markedly as several clubs including the Reds begin to prepare for a potential summer move.

According to sources close to the club, one of the reasons why Kudus chose West Ham over Brighton had to do with his release clause. Although, his value has risen, it is believed it is in a region that could excite Liverpool.

However, he could only leave in the third transfer window, which means any potential suitor could only sign Kudus in 2025.

“There has been much debate whether Hammer Mo Kudus has a release clause with club sources staying tight lipped on the subject,” Sean Whetstone, who is close to David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady said, as quoted by Hammers News.

“But West Ham fans should not despair as release clauses only activate after the third transfer window following their signing.

“Meaning a release clause will not be active until July 2025 if one actually exists in the case of Kudus.”