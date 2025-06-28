Mohammed Kudus returns to alma mater for special homecoming event

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus will visit his former school, Nima Cluster of Schools (Nima Basic 1), on Monday, June 30, 2025, for a heartfelt homecoming initiative organized through his KudusDream Foundation in partnership with Skechers.

The West Ham United star will donate football kits, books, and essential learning materials to support current students at the institution where his educational journey began.

The event, scheduled for 1:00 PM, will also feature an inspirational "Moment with the Starboy" session where Kudus will share his academic and athletic experiences with pupils.

The initiative continues Kudus' ongoing commitment to educational and sporting development in Ghanaian communities. Skechers' participation ensures students receive quality footwear alongside the educational materials.

School administrators have prepared special performances and presentations to welcome their most famous alumnus.

The homecoming forms part of Kudus' two-day community engagement in Nima, following his Bazaki Football Tournament the previous day.

The homecoming event will be followed by a special Monday Stars football match to climax a fruitful and benevolent initiative.

The Ghana star has always emphasised his dream to see young players given opportunities to become like him.