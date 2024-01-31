Mohammed Kudus returns to West Ham training after AFCON 2023

West Ham United have received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming fixture against Bournemouth, with the return of Mohammed Kudus to first-team training.

The Ghana midfielder has been absent from the squad since the end of December, participating in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with his national team.

Kudus was pictured back in training at Rush Green, the club's training ground, much to the delight of fans and management alike.

The 23-year-old has been one of West Ham's standout performers this season, bagging 10 goals in all competitions.

His absence has been felt deeply, particularly in the club's recent struggles in front of goal.

The Hammers have missed several key attacking players in recent weeks, including Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Michail Antonio.

While Bowen has already returned from injury, the return of Kudus is a massive lift for the team.

David Moyes, West Ham's manager, has been unable to call upon Kudus since the club's 2-0 Premier League win away at Arsenal on December 28th.

The Scottish manager has been eagerly awaiting the return of his star player, and it appears that the wait is finally over.

Although the club's official website suggests that Kudus might be in consideration to play against Bournemouth, he will likely feature in some capacity.

Given his involvement in AFCON and subsequent layoff, it is unclear whether Kudus will start the game or come on as a substitute. Nevertheless, his availability is a welcome development for West Ham.

The Hammers face a struggling Bournemouth side on Thursday night, seeking to capitalise on their opponents' misfortunes and climb further up the Premier League table.

With Kudus back in the fold, West Ham will undoubtedly feel more confident in their ability to secure a positive result.