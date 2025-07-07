Mohammed Kudus returns to West Ham training as Tottenham struggle to meet transfer demands

Mohammed Kudus reported for pre-season training with West Ham United on Monday amid ongoing uncertainty over his future, as negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur continue to stall.

The Ghana international is open to a move away from the London Stadium, with a strong preference to join a UEFA Champions League club.

Tottenham, who ended their 17-year trophy drought by winning the UEFA Europa League last season, are currently leading the race for his signature.

However, talks between the two Premier League sides have hit a roadblock in recent weeks.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham rejected Tottenham’s latest bid, which included add-ons that would only be triggered if Spurs won either the Premier League or the Champions League â€” conditions the Hammers deemed unrealistic.

Kudus remains a valuable asset for West Ham, but the club are willing to sell if the financial terms are right.

The 24-year-old has a release clause in his contract that allows Premier League clubs to secure his services for £85 million.

For European clubs outside England, the price is set at £80 million, while Saudi Arabian teams would need to meet a higher threshold of £120 million. The clause remains active until Thursday.

While Tottenham remain confident a deal can be reached, they may be forced to revise their proposal by removing the performance-based clauses to satisfy West Ham’s demands.

Meanwhile, other suitors including Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and Chelsea are monitoring the situation closely.

Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax in 2023, has scored 19 goals across two seasons and has become one of the club’s most sought-after players.