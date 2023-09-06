Mohammed Kudus reunited with John Heitinga at West Ham

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been reunited with former coach John Heitinga at new club West Ham United.

The 23-year-old will be working with Heitinga for the second time in his career after the Dutchman was named the assistant coach of West Ham alongside Mark Robson and Henry Newman.

Heitinga played a vital role in Kudus' campaign last season, giving the attacking midfielder more game time following the sacking of Alfred Schreuder.

Kudus became more prolific and almost led Heitinga's side to a League and Cup double until he suffered a late injury last season.

"West Ham United is pleased to confirm the appointments of John Heitinga, Mark Robson and Henry Newman as first-team assistants to David Moyes. Heitinga, Robson and Newman join Billy McKinlay, Kevin Nolan and goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero to complete the manager’s coaching staff for the 2023/24 campaign," wrote West Ham.

Kudus is currently with the national team of Ghana preparing for the AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic on Thursday.