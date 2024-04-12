Mohammed Kudus reveals Barcelona and Lionel Messi as his childhood love

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed FC Barcelona as his beloved childhood club, attributing his admiration to the legendary Lionel Messi, whose brilliance inspired his affinity for the Catalan giants.

Kudus, who has been a standout performer for West Ham this season, capturing the attention of fans worldwide with his impressive displays, recently shared insights into his footballing journey in an interview with EAFC.

Reflecting on his childhood preferences, Kudus confessed his fondness for Barcelona, citing Messi as the primary reason for his admiration.

He stated, "Which team did I like seeing growing up? Barcelona... What was it about them? Messi, easiest one."

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new league and environment, Kudus has flourished in the Premier League, emerging as one of the most dynamic and impactful players. His contributions, highlighted by his exceptional dribbling skills, have been instrumental in West Ham's success this season.

While acknowledging the immense talent and legacy of Messi, Kudus remains focused on carving out his own path in the footballing world. With determination, strength, and a passion for the game, he aims to achieve remarkable feats similar to those of his childhood idol.

While Messi has embarked on a new chapter in his career in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Paris Saint-Germain, Kudus remains dedicated to elevating his performance for West Ham, aspiring to reach greater heights in the years to come.