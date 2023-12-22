Mohammed Kudus reveals buying mother a house after signing first pro contract

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has shared the touching story of how he bought a house for his mother after signing his first professional contract.

The midfielder, who joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, revealed that moving his mother out of Nima, the slum community where he grew up, was one of his proudest accomplishments.

In an interview with West Ham TV, Kudus explained that taking care of his family was always his top priority. "The first thing I did when I moved to Denmark was to give my mum a house so that she can be comfortable,” he said.

"I believe that’s the basic need in living; to wake up with no monthly rent [on your mind] and stuff. So that’s the big thing I was able to do for her."

Kudus's mother used to sell food on the streets to provide for him and his siblings, and he credits her resilience and determination as the source of his own drive to succeed.

"My mum used to sell Tuo zaafi. She put her job on the line to take care of me and my siblings. But now I don’t let her do that anymore,” he said.

"But if she can do that, then there’s a lot for me to also do for her to make her as comfortable as possible."

Since joining West Ham, Kudus has made a remarkable impact, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in his first season.

His impressive performances have earned him praise from fans and pundits alike, and he looks set to become a key player for the Hammers in the years to come.

Despite his success, Kudus remains humble and grounded, crediting his mother's sacrifices for his success.