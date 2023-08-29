Mohammed Kudus reveals central motivation behind West Ham move

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is eager to pursue his development journey at West Ham United.

The 23-year-old footballer recently sealed a five-year move to the Hammers in a transfer deal valued at £38 million, including add-ons, from Dutch giants Ajax.

Kudus, who made his mark at Ajax following his transition from FC Nordsjaelland in 2020, has expressed his ambition to not only play in the Premier League but also continue enhancing his skills and abilities. In his own words, "I want to play in the Premier League, but I also want to play at a club that I know I can develop."

His move to West Ham reflects his determination to not only compete in the top-tier English league but also to be part of an environment that nurtures his growth as a footballer.

Having contributed to Ajax's success with 27 goals and two Dutch league titles, Kudus is now poised to make his mark in the Premier League while advancing his own development trajectory.