Mohammed Kudus reveals why he escaped yellow card after paying tribute to Christian Atsu

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has explained why he managed to escape getting a yellow card after paying tribute to Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old scored a beautiful free kick in Ajax's 4-0 win against Spatter Rotterdam at the Johann Cruyff Arena.

Kudus dedicated the goal to Christian Atsu who lost his life in the Turkey earthquake.

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday after being pulled out of the rubble 12 days after the disaster struck Turkey and Syria.

In Mohammed Kudus's celebration of the goal, he raised his shirt which had an inscription underneath with R.I.P Christian Atsu.

His goal celebration was a special tribute to his fellow countryman.

According to the former Nordsjaelland star referee Pol van Boekel decided not to show him the yellow card stating he understands the situation.

“We have football rules but this is beyond football, this is about life and death. The referee told me it’s not allowed (shirt removal) but he understands because this is a bigger situation than football. Big respect from me to the referee.”, Kudus said after the game.