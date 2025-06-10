Mohammed Kudus sale may pave way for Bowen to stay at West Ham

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus could be the high-profile casualty of West Ham’s summer rebuild, but his potential departure may allow the club to retain another key figure, Jarrod Bowen.

Sources from Football Insider suggest West Ham are preparing to sell Kudus to raise funds for a squad overhaul following a lacklustre 2024/25 campaign. While reluctantly parting ways with the Ghanaian forward, the Hammers see it as a strategic move to avoid selling Bowen, who remains central to their long-term plans.

Kudus showed flashes of brilliance after joining from Ajax but struggled with consistency during the last campaign. There is concern within the club that the 24-year-old could rediscover his best form elsewhere, an outcome that could be particularly stinging if he thrives in the Premier League for a rival side.

Nonetheless, West Ham are prioritising balance over individual flair, especially under new manager Graham Potter. Reinvesting the proceeds from Kudus’ sale into multiple positions is seen as a more sustainable approach.

Chelsea and Newcastle are reportedly in the running for Kudus, with the Magpies tipped to make a serious push in the coming days. For West Ham, it’s a gamble, but one that could help lay the foundation for a more cohesive and competitive squad.