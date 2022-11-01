GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 November 2022
Mohammed Kudus scores and assists on return to the Ajax lineup as the Dutch champions beat Rangers

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was in inspired form on Tuesday night, scoring and assisting as Dutch champions Ajax completed their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Rangers.

Mohammed Kudus was the man of the match when the two teams met early in the competition, scoring a spectacular goal and providing an assist to help secure an emphatic victory in Amsterdam.

He produced a similar performance on Tuesday, as he returned to Ajax's starting line-up after serving as a substitute in the previous three games.

After only four minutes, Ajax took the lead when Mohammed Kudus laid off a ball into the area to Steven Berghuis, who rolled it past the hapless Alan McGregor.

Mohammed Kudus added the second in the 29th minute when his shot took a deflection off Leon King to divert it past Rangers goalkeeper McGregor.

The Ghanaian was denied a third goal in the second half before late goals from Rangers and Ajax respectively ensured the game finished 3-1.

Mohammed Kudus has scored nine goals and assisted two in 17 appearances this season.

