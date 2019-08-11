Mohammed Kudus scores in second straight match to spark Nordsjaelland league draw

Mohammed Kudus made it two goals in two matches in the Danish Superliga in Nordsjaelland's 2-2 home draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

The Ghana youth star was handed a starting role this time and justified the decision of coach Flemming Pedersen.

Kudus found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to reduce the deficit for Nordsjaelland.

However, he had to be placed in the 76th minute by Oliver Villadsen as they pushed for the equalizer.

Last week he climbed of the bench to score the consolation goal in their 3-1 defeat at FC Copenhagen.

He missed the opening two matches of the season due to injury.

Kudus started alongside three former Right to Dream Academy teammates Clinton Antwi, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga.

Francis Abu climbed off the bench to score the equalizer.