Mohammed Kudus’ spectacular bicycle kick at the Etihad Stadium was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing day for West Ham United as Manchester City secured the 2023/24 Premier League title on Sunday.

City needed a victory to clinch their fourth consecutive Premier League title, avoiding any final-day drama with Arsenal still in contention. Pep Guardiola’s side delivered a decisive performance to cement their place in history against West Ham.

Phil Foden, recently named Premier League Player of the Season, showcased his talents with two early goals. The England international controlled a precise pass with an excellent first touch on the edge of the penalty area and smashed the ball into the top right corner just two minutes into the game. He doubled City's lead in the 18th minute, curling the ball into the right side of the net past Alphonse Areola following a setup by Jeremy Doku.

Before halftime, Mohammed Kudus ignited hopes with a remarkable bicycle kick from 10 yards, flicking the ball up and sending it into the net. This stunning goal seemed to spark some hope for Arsenal fans, who were closely watching as their team hosted Everton.

However, Rodri sealed the victory for Manchester City on the hour mark. Receiving a cutback from Bernardo Silva, Rodri calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards out. Areola managed to get a touch but could not prevent the goal.

Meanwhile, Arsenal struggled to secure a favourable result against Everton, managing only a 2-1 win, which was insufficient to keep their title hopes alive.

City’s triumph marks their fourth successive Premier League title, a historic achievement in the league's history. They concluded the season with 91 points, two more than their closest challengers Arsenal, who fell short again after last season’s efforts.

For Mohammed Kudus, it has been a memorable debut season, finishing with eight goals and six assists in 33 games. He has established himself as a dynamic force on the pitch, becoming the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to complete over 100 dribbles. Kudus also set a season record with 13 dribbles in a single match.

Kudus’ performance, especially his stunning bicycle kick, was a testament to his skill and potential, even though it could not prevent Manchester City from claiming another Premier League title.